Officials: Man shot by Boise police died from his injuries

A man shot by police officers in Boise died of his injuries over the weekend.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department says a man who was shot by police officers died from his injuries Saturday morning.

His identity will be released by the Ada County Coroner after the next of kin is notified of his passing, CBS2 reported. Boise police said officers were looking for the man after receiving reports that he was threatening to jump from an overpass or tall building.

“As officers approached the subject in an open lot to talk to him, information shows officers were presented with what they perceived to be a deadly threat,” officials said.

The officers involved are identified as Officer M. Jacobs, a 14-year police veteran, and Officer C. Snodderly, an 8-year police veteran. They are on paid administrative leave.

