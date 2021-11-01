Officials say school TikTok challenges could continue throughout the school year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The devious licks challenge encouraged students to vandalize or steal items from their school and record themselves doing so.

Now, the latest challenge encourages students to slap a teacher and post the video of it on TikTok.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Ken Mencl says a different challenge could surface each month, and some of them could land the children in serious trouble.

“Not only include property damage, but also sometimes incite violence or assaultive behavior towards other students or staff members, (and) behavior that could result in criminal charges,” said Mencl.

The school resource officers work to educate the students as to why these challenges are dangerous for them and others and why they could have an impact on the rest of your life.

“Not only do you face criminal charges, but you also face suspension or expulsion from the school you are attending, and have to find a different way to be educated,” said Mencl.

In Rupert, teachers and staff encouraged students to turn the devious licks challenge into devious acts of kindness to spread a more positive message in the district.

East Minico Middle School’s principal says the change in narrative has been a success for them.

“At any given time I see a kid stick a kind note on another’s locker and it kind of just changed the energy of our school in a very short amount of time,” said Principal Greg Durrant. “It’s been cool to see.”

Both Sergeant Mencl and Principal Durrant encourage parents to educate their children about how to have a positive presence on social media.

“We would just encourage, instead of doing this bad behavior type TikTok challenge, to find reasons to celebrate what’s going on in your school and make a positive TikTok video,” said Mencl.

