Open enrollment for Your Health Idaho begins

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Open enrollment through Your Health Idaho began on Monday. Idahoans without healthcare coverage can now enroll in 2022 medical and dental coverage through the state’s health insurance exchange.

Idahoans can enroll in healthcare coverage now through Dec. 15. “This is an exciting year for Your Health Idaho and our customers,” said Your Health Idaho executive director, Pat Kelly in a press release. “Not only do we have two new insurance carriers and a record number of plans, but Idahoans are also seeing more savings than ever before thanks to the enhanced subsidies that are only available through Your Health Idaho.

Those enhanced subsidies have been in place since March, and now, Idahoans who were not previously eligible could now qualify for a tax credit that offers lower monthly premium payments.

Molina Healthcare of Idaho and EMI Health are the two new insurance carriers offering plans on-exchange for the first time.

“Every year we encourage Idahoans to begin the process as early as possible. This year that is especially true,” said Kelly. “While we have expanded our customer support channels with new online and chat options, Your Health Idaho is not immune to the current labor shortages and customers could see longer wait times with the increased demand.

To find out if you qualify for a tax credit, Your Health Idaho recommends a list of brokers and agents you can choose from here: YourHealthIdaho.org/find-help.

