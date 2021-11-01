Supply chain shortages could affect holiday meals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Food shortages and delays have been reported all across the United States, a recent poll says 60% of U.S. adults have been unable to get a product they wanted because of shortages, and with the holidays fast approaching, the owner of Simerly’s suggests stocking up early.

“I had a lady in here just last week and she was already putting stuff in her cart, just concerned she wouldn’t be able to get it when the day came, and I think people should be concerned about that, they should be shopping earlier on the items that are non-perishable, they should be buying their stovetop stuffing and things like that,” said Paula Simerly, the owner and manager of Simerly’s in Wendell.

She says they put in their orders for turkeys months ago, and the price per pound went up significantly since last year.

“We paid a lot more this year for turkeys, I think last year turkey’s cost us $1.09, and this year, the turkeys were $1.49,” said Simerly.

The Mustard Seed helps those struggling with food insecurity, they say they have a lot of food on their shelves. They say they are seeing less people in need of their services than this time last year.

“This year we are down a little bit, about 4 or 5% from what it was in the middle of COVID, and of course when COVID hit we put on a different hat and took off, but we are back down to what was normal, we have the people coming in normally,” said Marvin Barnes with the Mustard Seed.

But the holiday’s add on a whole new layer of stress for those already struggling, and Barnes says the Mustard Seed is able to help them with food boxes because of the generosity from the community.

“We’re seeing people already step up, with a, we have a turkey drive we are going to be involved in next Wednesday for Thanksgiving, so the people of the Magic Valley are taking care of those who don’t have the food,” said Barnes.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.