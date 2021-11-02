Advertisement

2 wounded in shooting at Mississippi Waffle House

A Waffle House is seen in this file photo. Two people were shot during an altercation at a Mississippi Waffle House in the early hours of Monday morning. One of the victims, the manager of the Waffle House, was shot in the head.(WIS)
By Josh Carter
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:50 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - The manager of a Waffle House was shot in the head during an early morning shooting at the restaurant.

According to Police Chief Kenneth Collins, officers were called to the restaurant around 2 a.m. Monday morning, WLBT reported.

When they arrived on the scene, the suspect, Willie Walker III, was gone.

The two victims of the shooting, a man and woman, had also left for the hospital.

The man, who was shot in the arm, drove himself and the woman, who was shot in the head, to the hospital.

The woman was later flown to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Her current condition is unknown.

Willie Walker III was arrested after two people were shot at a Waffle House in Brookhaven, Miss.
Willie Walker III was arrested after two people were shot at a Waffle House in Brookhaven, Miss.(Darkhorse Press)

Collins says the altercation began after one of the employees at the Waffle House was sent home.

Walker, who was the boyfriend of the employee sent home, later came to the Waffle House and got into a fight with the woman he would later shoot, police said. The female victim is the manager of the restaurant.

Collins believes the male victim was also an employee there.

Walker is now in the custody of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department without bond. He was already out on bond for a shooting that occurred weeks ago at his cousin’s home.

Walker is charged with attempted murder, two counts of shooting into a vehicle and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

