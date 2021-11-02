Annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger approaching

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual South Central Community Action 60 hours to fight hunger is quickly approaching, and this year a few things will be different.

Firstly, the drop-off location will be at Rob Green Buick and GMC on Blue Lakes from Nov. 18 at noon to Nov. 20 at 9 p.m.

Secondly, with the presumed shortage of turkeys this year, they are calling it a Thanksgiving box drive.

People can donate a turkey, ham, beef, or any other item that will be needed for Thanksgiving.

Ken Robinette says they are working to accommodate every family that needs help this holiday season.

“It’s anybody that qualifies that comes in and fills out an application for a turkey box, or a turkey application or a thanksgiving application,” said Ken Robinette, the CEO for the South Central Community Action Partnership. “They come in, they fill that out, and we will make sure we fill every one of those.”

Last year they got 2,200 turkeys and are hoping for the same this year.

