Burley four-star recruit commits to Oregon

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Burley four-star recruit is taking her talents to the Pac-12.

Amari Whiting committed to Oregon after narrowing down her top six schools two months ago.

She chose the Ducks, over reigning national champion, Stanford, reigning national runner-up Arizona, as well as BYU, UCLA and Utah.

Whiting first took a visit to Oregon in June, resulting in an offer.

She planned to commit before her season starts, so she can just focus on her high school team.

The junior told KMVT this is a hard commit and she’s not wavering on her decision, after she instantly connected with Oregon coach Kelly Graves.

“The way Kelly has interacted with his girls like on TV, like how he is with them on the court, and he gets after them a lot, which I really like,” Whiting explained. “He doesn’t let anyone kind of slip by, he’s on you, makes sure you’re doing your best. So when I went into the gym, I saw all the girls hanging out, joking with the coaches, having fun and that was really, really cool for me to see, just knowing there’s a well-balanced relationship.”

Whiting’s Bobcats are coming off a third place finish at state. She has scored 1,210 points in two years so far with the Bobcats and set multiple classification records at the 4A state tournament in February, in route towards being named the 4A Player of the Year.

