District IV searching for high school basketball referees

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — District IV needs basketball referees immediately, as girls basketball tryouts are underway across Idaho.

If you are new to the sport or curious about officiating, District IV Basketball Commissioner Randy Winn is welcoming everyone as young as 16 to give the job a try. The number one reason why states lose referees is fans who constantly complain about the calls.

Winn’s in charge of placing referees at 31 schools, handling varsity and sub-varsity games. Currently he only has 105 and it’s not enough, especially with the boys season starting later this month.

“We travel clear up north to the Sun Valley private school {Sun Valley Community School}, we go as far west as Mountain Home and as far east as Raft River and there are 28 schools in between there, so we need as many referees as we can have,” Winn explained.

If you are interested, call him at (208) 650-5238.

Requirements will include testing online, registering with the state and attending a jamboree.

