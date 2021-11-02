Advertisement

How local elections impact voters at the state level

Tuesday's election could have statewide implications. (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)
Tuesday's election could have statewide implications. (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)(KMVT)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday’s election is just not important locally, but it will also have an impact on the state level.

The candidates running in these local elections are the ones that will be closest to the people, and those that will have a direct impact on citizens’ taxes, the services they receive from police and fire to sewer, and their children’s quality of education.

These candidates, if elected, are also the people state elected officials will rely on for information when the state legislature reconvenes. The decisions state leaders make about spending and COVID-19 is heavily impacted by local leaders, so it’s important for residents to get out and vote and make their voices heard.

“They are the representatives of the people,“ said Rep. Laurie  Lickley. “What they need, what they may not need, how it may affect them, they communicate that with us. I think that helps us make better policies at the state level.”

In Twin Falls, there are two heavily contested seat council seats up for grabs. Councilman Chris Reid is running uncontested.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Officer who opened fire on suspect identified
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation

Latest News

Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Steve Pankey remains in jail, after a judge’s ruling on...
Jurors deliberate in Pankey Case
COVID-19 cases in Idaho have dropped slightly, but crisis standards of care remain in the Gem...
Idaho’s COVID numbers drop slightly, crisis standards remain
Tuesday is election day in the Magic Valley.
Magic Valley residents hit the polls to cast votes on election day
2,052 turkeys were donated to this year's 60 Hours to Fight Hunger
Annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger approaching