How local elections impact voters at the state level

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday’s election is just not important locally, but it will also have an impact on the state level.

The candidates running in these local elections are the ones that will be closest to the people, and those that will have a direct impact on citizens’ taxes, the services they receive from police and fire to sewer, and their children’s quality of education.

These candidates, if elected, are also the people state elected officials will rely on for information when the state legislature reconvenes. The decisions state leaders make about spending and COVID-19 is heavily impacted by local leaders, so it’s important for residents to get out and vote and make their voices heard.

“They are the representatives of the people,“ said Rep. Laurie Lickley. “What they need, what they may not need, how it may affect them, they communicate that with us. I think that helps us make better policies at the state level.”

In Twin Falls, there are two heavily contested seat council seats up for grabs. Councilman Chris Reid is running uncontested.

