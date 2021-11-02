Advertisement

Jurors deliberating in former Idaho candidate's murder trial

Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate Steve...
Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate Steve Pankey
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged with murder in the death of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who disappeared in 1984.

Steve Pankey was a neighbor of Jonelle Matthews and her family when she vanished after being dropped off at her empty home by a family friend after performing at a Christmas concert in.

But he only emerged as person of interest in the case three decades later after claiming to have information about what happened to her and asking for immunity.

His lawyer said he’s a paranoid true crime junkie but not a murderer.

