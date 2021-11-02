Advertisement

Magic Valley residents hit the polls to cast votes on election day

Gardner says in Tuesday’s election, she wouldn’t be surprised to see only 4,000 ballots total
Tuesday is election day in the Magic Valley.
Tuesday is election day in the Magic Valley.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:26 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As people are visiting the polls Tuesday, students in the political science class at CSI are seeing democracy in action.

“They get first-hand experience, really at the end of the day, we have so many elections but very few people actually do this job,” said Perri Gardner, their professor.

The data shows that 56% of poll workers are over the age of 61, and the average age of voters is 47.

Gardner says in Tuesday’s election, she wouldn’t be surprised to see only 4,000 ballots total.

“City government too you know, it’s so impactful, everyone is really deeply impacted by city services,” said Gardner. “You can probably know these people cause they are here in town with you. There is a lot of competition too, 5 in one race 4 in the other, for Twin Falls City Council.

But for one student, she says she finds the experience fascinating as her class has spent much of the semester learning about the history of voting in America.

“For the first couple of weeks before we did this, we started going into why are these in place, how did they become in place, what do these things mean, and how do they affect voters in different capacities,” said Chantelle Shields, a student at CSI and a poll worker.

Shields says she would volunteer her time as a poll worker in the future, even after the class is over.

“It’s really interesting too to see the people who understand the impact they can have and that they come and they have such pride in what they are doing, and that they feel important and they feel that this is my voice and my voice is being heard, it’s cool to see,” said Shields.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
Five people and a Boise Police officer were injured
Update: Officer who opened fire on suspect identified
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation

Latest News

Tuesday's election could have statewide implications. (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)
How local elections impact voters at the state level
COVID-19 cases in Idaho have dropped slightly, but crisis standards of care remain in the Gem...
Idaho’s COVID numbers drop slightly, crisis standards remain
2,052 turkeys were donated to this year's 60 Hours to Fight Hunger
Annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger approaching
A nurse prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in West Columbia on Aug. 11, 2021.
Idaho State Board of Education meets to discuss Biden federal contractor vaccine mandate