Magic Valley residents hit the polls to cast votes on election day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As people are visiting the polls Tuesday, students in the political science class at CSI are seeing democracy in action.

“They get first-hand experience, really at the end of the day, we have so many elections but very few people actually do this job,” said Perri Gardner, their professor.

The data shows that 56% of poll workers are over the age of 61, and the average age of voters is 47.

Gardner says in Tuesday’s election, she wouldn’t be surprised to see only 4,000 ballots total.

“City government too you know, it’s so impactful, everyone is really deeply impacted by city services,” said Gardner. “You can probably know these people cause they are here in town with you. There is a lot of competition too, 5 in one race 4 in the other, for Twin Falls City Council.

But for one student, she says she finds the experience fascinating as her class has spent much of the semester learning about the history of voting in America.

“For the first couple of weeks before we did this, we started going into why are these in place, how did they become in place, what do these things mean, and how do they affect voters in different capacities,” said Chantelle Shields, a student at CSI and a poll worker.

Shields says she would volunteer her time as a poll worker in the future, even after the class is over.

“It’s really interesting too to see the people who understand the impact they can have and that they come and they have such pride in what they are doing, and that they feel important and they feel that this is my voice and my voice is being heard, it’s cool to see,” said Shields.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.