Ramirez (Melendrez), Sarah

TWIN FALLS—Sarah Rae (Melendrez) Ramirez, 36 Passed away on Sept. 16, 2021, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Sarah was born on June 19, 1985, in Corona, CA to Ronald and Yolanda (Delgadillo) Melendrez

She Graduated from Shafter High School in California.

Sarah married Rigoberto Ramirez in 2010 and they had two beautiful daughters Nevaeh Trini Ramirez and Karyssa Lyn Ramirez.

Sarah loved the lord and loved to Worship the Lord with her beautiful angelic voice.

She was Athletic and loved to play sports especially softball. Sarah had a love for music and loved to play the guitar, piano and loved to sing. She loved to be outdoors, fishing and camping.In 2002 she moved to Idaho for a fresh start.

This is where she received her CNA license and worked for Gooding Hospital In Idaho.

Sarah lost her eyesight in 2009 and since then had faced many difficulties and obstructions in her life.

Sarah is Proceeded in her Death by her grandfather and grandmothers on both sides, Her sister Mary Rebekah Melendrez.

She is survived by her two beautiful daughters Nevaeh and Karyssa, her Dad Ronald (Esther) Melendrez, Her mom Yolanda Delgadillo Lagle, Sisters Priscilla, Ronda, Michelle, Erika, Deserie, Angela, Kendyl, Stepbrothers Tyler, Garrett, and Blake.