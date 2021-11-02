Two pedestrians struck in crosswalk by truck in Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Two people suffered what police are calling significant injuries after they were hit by a pickup truck in Ketchum over the weekend.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old Bellevue man was heading west on Sun Valley Road Saturday afternoon when his truck hit two people, drove over them, and then dragged them into the Leadville Avenue intersection.

The driver told police that the sun was shining in his face and he was unable to see. One of the pedestrians was airlifted to Saint Alphonsus in Boise. The driver received a misdemeanor citation for reckless driving and failure to purchase a driver’s license.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.