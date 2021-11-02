What are local elections important?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On election day Tuesday, positions all around the Magic Valley and Wood River Valley are up for grabs.

“Local elections, that is real democracy,” said Historian and CSI Professor Emeritus Russ Tremayne, “These are people that we’re in touch with, that we can communicate with, we can express our opinions, we can maybe have some kind of influence, it’s a few votes (that) are going to determine the outcome”

Unfortunately, voter turnout is expected to be low for Twin Falls County in Tuesday’s election. Twin Falls County voter turnout this year is projected to be about 20%.

Last year’s election featured more than 80% of the voter population. But, it’s not a new trend to see these numbers in local elections.

“Interesting political dilemma, political circumstance...kind of a paradox,” Tremayne said. “The great democracy we’re so proud of, yet a lack of interest, a lack of participation in a time of very intense conflict and crisis.”

In Twin Falls, three city council seats are up for grabs. Two of the seats feature a scramble of candidates vying for the position.

“It impacts the water you drink, the sidewalks you walk on, the roads you drive on, we make decisions related to everything that impacts your life in Twin Falls,” said Vice Mayor and Twin Falls City Council Member Ruth Pierce.

In a time where Twin Falls is growing, and expansion is one of the main political issues, these are the people who help shape the future.

“It’s citizen’s responsibility to get educated, get informed, and to do their most basic civic duty--go out and vote,” Tremayne said.

