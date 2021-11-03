Advertisement

Another Oregon county looks to join Idaho

Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho. Voters in Harney County have now also...
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho. Voters in Harney County have now also expressed interest in becoming a part of this initiative to join parts of rural Oregon with Idaho.(SK)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:20 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURNS, Oregon (AP) — Another rural, conservative county in Oregon has expressed interest in becoming part of Idaho.

The OregonianLive reports that voters in Harney County on Tuesday approved a ballot measure which requires local officials to hold meetings about moving the county into Idaho. The measure passed with more than 63% of the vote. The unofficial results were: 1,567 for and 917 against.

Harney became the eighth of Oregon’s 36 counties to vote for considering adjusting Oregon’s border to put much of rural eastern and southern Oregon in Idaho.

“Rural Oregon is declaring as loudly as it can that it does not consent to being misgoverned by Oregon’s leadership and chooses to be governed as part of a state that understands rural Oregon’s values and way of making a living,” said Mike McCarter, who heads Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho, which is behind the initiatives.

These ballot initiatives are non-binding; the point of them, McCarter says, is to force Idaho’s and Oregon’s legislatures to take up the issue, which is highly unlikely.

If Idaho and Oregon were to negotiate a border adjustment, the U.S. Congress would have to sign off on it.

The other counties that have voted for a Move Oregon’s Border-backed initiative in the last two years: Baker, Grant, Jefferson, Lake, Malheur, Sherman and Union. Two small counties have voted against the border-moving idea.

Douglas and Klamath counties likely will be next to vote.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation
Police Lights
Jerome High School releases students after social media threats

Latest News

(AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File)
Idaho Senators call for hearing to remove Yellowstone grizzly from endangered list
The Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5-11 is expected to arrive next week in the state of Idaho
Pfizer doses for kids 5-11 available next week in Idaho
FILE - Dr. William Dittrich M.D. looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care...
Idaho’s COVID numbers drop slightly, crisis standards remain
The CDC is now recommending the Pfizer vaccine be available to kids 5 to 11.
It may take a few days to schedule vaccine appointments for kids, officials say