Behind the Business: Innovative Medical Imaging

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Here in the Magic Valley, outpatient imaging was non-existent - that is until Innovative Medical Imaging opened this past Friday on Pole Line road.

“I’ve been working now in radiology for about 10 years and 9 of those years I worked here in Magic Valley at St. Luke’s,” says owner and cardiologist Dr. Cameron Evans.

While medical imaging is offered at St. Luke’s, Evans saw a growing need for an outpatient facility. From that, the idea for Innovative Medical Imaging was born.

“For the last couple of years I’ve had many people come up to me saying ‘gosh I have to drive all the way to Ogden to get my MRI or CT scan cause I just can’t afford to have it done here in Twin Falls,” says Evans.

What makes Innovative Medical Imaging most unique is the quality of service that is offered to the customer.

“One of our key components is that we want to have the highest and best imaging quality,” says Evans. “We also want to be able to do it in an efficient manner that puts the patient first as well as being able to do it at a lower cost. Outpatient imaging is much less expensive than hospital-based imaging.”

Evans believes that the best way to do this is by making a complicated process easy.

“It is a long process,” says Evans. “From the time that you see your doctor all the way to the time that you get scheduled on your imaging. And the whole process, we just want to make that as easy for the patients as possible.”

All insurance is accepted at the imaging center. To make an appointment call the office at (208)-735-5555.

