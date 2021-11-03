CSI men’s basketball will feature high-flyers and familiar faces this season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a Scenic West Conference title and a three-seed in the NJCAA National Tournament last season, the CSI men’s basketball team won’t be surprising anyone this season.

However this year, the team has the talent to be right where they were.

With 10 returners and six newcomers, CSI men’s basketball head coach Jeff Reinert will have his hands full deciding playing time, but there are certain guys who may stand out right away.

“The backcourt is gonna be crazy, I can’t wait for everybody to see that because we got some nice guards this year,” said sophomore guard Marcellious Lockett.

Lockett might find himself in the starting lineup after averaging 4.5 points a game last year. KT Raimey, an honorable mention All-Conference player a year ago, has much more to show as well.

“KT Raimey is one of the better guards in the country,” said CSI Head Coach Jeff Reinert.

The Golden Eagles welcome Jakari Livingston, a high-flying wing from Arkansas. Livingston and Raimey can bring the house down at any moment.

“They (the fans) should expect a bunch of alley-oops, a lot of ankle breakers, and some deep threes,” said Lockett.

Down low, a bunch of players could see time on the floor like third-year player Chayce Polynice, Eric Grier, Jackson Brinkerhoff, Joel Armotrading, and others.

Coach Reinert thinks the frontcourt could be better than the talented backcourt.

“We have great depth there, we have size, we have athleticism, and we’re going to take advantage of our strength inside and play inside out through those guys,” Reinert said.

The 15th-ranked men will host Colorado Northwestern on Thursday at the CSI gym. This year, the 2,500 seat gym is open to full capacity.

“I’m looking forward to that because coming from England, basketball isn’t really big so I’m used to playing in courts with nobody really there, but with everyone here, it’s going to be an experience,” said sophomore center Joel Armotrading.

Salt Lake Community College, a Scenic West Conference rival, is the NJCAA preseason No. 1.

