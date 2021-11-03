Debating chosen or biological gender identification

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jo Acker was killed at the Boise Towne Square Mall shooting, marking the 42nd violent killing of a Transgender American this year.

Following the tragedy, the misrepresentation of her identity in the media led to a public outcry from the LQBTQ+ community.

“It was a familiar dread that I was feeling,” said Brandon Connolly, LGBTQ+ advocate. “A feeling that, I myself when I came out, also was scared about.”

According to Gene Turley, Twin Falls County Coroner, people in his position have no power to choose the way they are identified.

Without legal documents, a person’s choice to transition plays no role in his reporting.

“That doesn’t matter on the death certificate,” Turley said. “So, we have to, again, go with the facts from the legal documents that are presented to us.”

So, the solution is simple, right? Create a legal document that someone can file when they transition so they are accurately represented. Well, according to Connolly, not so fast.

“Having a legal document like that will probably cause problems in being able to get a job, background checks, government affiliations,” Connolly said.

Having a paper trail following someone’s decision to transition could provide opportunities for discrimination, says Connolly, and that’s without mentioning socio-economic barriers that come with the legal fees, court dates, and other requirements of documentation.

“If we’re going to try and make a change, if we’re going to put ourselves in a position where we can go, ‘hey, this needs to be easier,’ we have to look at all those barriers,” said Avery Rae, LGBTQ+ advocate.

As the voices of the transgender community continue to become more prominent, what ways can society change to help ensure they are treated with respect both in life and in death.

“I don’t really have the answer for that right now,” Connolly said. “I hope that eventually, we’ll get to that point where we can find something that can be more mainstream and less of a headache for transgender people.”

