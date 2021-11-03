Advertisement

Details emerging about Boise mall gunman

Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Police said there are reports of multiple injuries and one person is in custody.(AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There are new details surrounding the shooting in Boise and why Jacob Berquist was known to the police. Records obtained by our sister station KBOI show Boise Police were monitoring Berquist after a jaywalking incident in view of police while possessing firearms.

The officer investigating Berquist looked at his Youtube channel, which they described as “very racist.” He also spoke disparagingly of law enforcement. After his attempt to interview Little about felons carrying firearms, Berquist requested his prior criminal case be reviewed by Ada County to see if he could carry guns in Idaho.

Late last week, the prosecutor’s office said Berquist was allowed to carry firearms in Idaho.

