Idaho food bank fund announces 2021 grant recipients

The COVID-19 global health threat has caused struggles for several across Idaho, and now the...
Five organizations in the Magic Valley were given grants this year(KMVT/KSVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:55 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the recipients of their 2021 grants targeted to support nonprofits that provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating, and relieve hunger. Thanks to the generosity of Idaho taxpayers who chose to donate to the Idaho Food Bank Fund, this year 36 organizations across the state received grants to further their work to solve hunger in Idaho. The grants totaling $133,500 were specifically allocated to help recipients operate programs, purchase food, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.), and to promote or provide nutrition education for underserved and marginalized Idahoans.

Five organizations in the Magic Valley were given grants this year. Please see below for the complete list of Magic Valley grant recipients. We encourage you to contact these organizations to get further information on their grant projects and how they serve the community.

Ratified by the Idaho State Legislature in 2009, the Idaho Food Bank Fund provides financial support to Idaho nonprofits who offer food insecurity relief. The Idaho Foodbank serves as the official fiduciary agent and partners with Catholic Charities of Idaho and the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho to administer the awards annually.

“Food insecurity touches every community in Idaho, so it is an honor to steward the work of The Idaho Food Bank Fund,” said Karen Vauk, President and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “I am inspired by the applications we see each year. These grants go directly to local organizations working on the frontlines of food insecurity in Idaho and make a significant impact.”

