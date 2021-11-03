Idaho Senators call for hearing to remove Yellowstone grizzly from endangered list

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — Both of Idaho’s senators are calling for a hearing to remove Yellowstone grizzlies from the endangered species list.

Mike Crapo and Jim Risch are joining senators from Wyoming and Montana in calling for the removal of the distinction. In a press release, Crapo said the bear remained on the list despite acknowledgements from the Bush, Obama and Trump administrations that the grizzly population in and around Yellowstone is fully recovered.

“The story of the GYE (Grizzly Yellowstone Ecosystem) grizzly bear should be one of triumph and success for federal, state, and local conservation efforts,” the senators wrote. “Instead, it has become another story of government bureaucracy and failure that only casts doubt on the efficacy of the Endangered Species Act. In 1972, population estimates of the GYE grizzly were as low as 136 bears. In 1975, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service listed the grizzly bear as a threatened species in the lower 48 states. In 2019, the Service placed the number of bears at 728, and some estimates put the population closer to 1200 bears.”

Crapo and Risch introduced legislation back in March of this year to remove grizzlies in this area from the endangered designation and shift management to the states.

