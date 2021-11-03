Advertisement

Idaho’s COVID numbers drop slightly, crisis standards remain

FILE - Dr. William Dittrich M.D. looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care...
FILE - Dr. William Dittrich M.D. looks over a COVID-19 patient in the Medical Intensive care unit (MICU) at St. Luke's Boise Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, Aug. 31, 2021. The rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations and newly confirmed coronavirus cases has been dropping in Idaho, but the numbers are still high enough to leave hospitals overtaxed, Idaho Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch said Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)(Kyle Green | AP)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Division of Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch says the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations and newly confirmed coronavirus cases has been dropping in Idaho, but the numbers are still high enough to leave hospitals overtaxed.

That means hospitals will remain under a “crisis standards of care” designation for now, giving them the ability to ration health care as needed to deal with high numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and hospital beds.

Shaw-Tulloch said Tuesday that Idaho’s positivity rate of new cases is still more than double the 5% goal set by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
a
Six arrested following fentanyl investigation
Police Lights
Jerome High School releases students after social media threats

Latest News

The CDC is now recommending the Pfizer vaccine be available to kids 5 to 11.
It may take a few days to schedule vaccine appointments for kids, officials say
Five organizations in the Magic Valley were given grants this year
Idaho food bank fund announces 2021 grant recipients
Former Idaho gubernatorial candidate Steve Pankey remains in jail, after a judge’s ruling on...
Jurors deliberate in Pankey Case
Tuesday's election could have statewide implications. (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)
How local elections impact voters at the state level