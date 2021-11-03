Advertisement

It may take a few days to schedule vaccine appointments for kids, officials say

The CDC has approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 5-to-11
The CDC is now recommending the Pfizer vaccine be available to kids 5 to 11.
The CDC is now recommending the Pfizer vaccine be available to kids 5 to 11.(14 News)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:27 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CDC has approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be available for children ages 5 to 11.

The FDA has already given their blessing to the smaller doses to kids.

The dosage given to the new age group is one-third of that given to adults.

Because of the different-sized doses, there are different handling protocols. As a result, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said providers may not have appointments available to kids until late this week or early next week.

In preparation for approval, the department has put in orders for kids vaccines. 23,400 doses have been shipped by suppliers.

One St. Luke’s pediatrician is looking forward to the opportunity to offer vaccines to another age group.

“It’s really important to know that kids are not spared from the harm of COVID-19,” said Dr. Lisa Barker, a pediatrician with St. Luke’s Children’s hospital. “Although severe disease is less common in this age group, we’ve seen over 8,000 children ages 5 to 11 hospitalized during the pandemic.”

Overall, there is good news for Idaho’s COVID-19 situation.

Cases are trending downward for all age groups however, cases levels are still higher than over the summer.

