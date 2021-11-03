Pfizer doses for kids 5-11 available next week in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has announced that Pfizer vaccine doses for children aged 5-11 will likely be available next week in Idaho.

The CDC officially signed off on vaccines for children in the age group on Tuesday.

“We are very pleased there is now an opportunity for Idaho’s younger children to get the same protections against COVID-19 as their older peers and adults. This comes in time to protect children for the holidays and to make sure they can return to the classroom and daycare safely,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, Division of Public Health administrator. “We are distributing doses to vaccine providers over the coming days and expect it will be available very soon in many doctors’ offices, clinics, and pharmacies.”

The two doses will be administered 21 days apart. The formulation and dose size is different for the vaccine in kids aged 5-11 and will require different storage and handling practices. As KMVT has previously reported, the delay in getting the vaccines is due to the need to receive inventory, finalize clinic procedures, and train staff on how to give the COVID-19 vaccine.

To find a vaccination location near you, contact your child’s pediatrician, visit Vaccines.gov, or contact your local public health district.

