Reports of increased mountain lion presence in Magic Valley residential areas

More mountain lions are being reported in the area around Twin Falls and Kimberly
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Fish and Game are warning residents of increased mountain lion activity in Magic Valley residential areas.

They say the increased sightings of mountain lions Twin Falls and Kimberly over the last few weeks. Residents are reporting mountain lions have killed domestic livestock east of Twin Falls. Other residents reported seeing mountain lions in and around residential homes and neighborhoods.

Fish and Game are reminding residents to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings when living close to wildlife. They advise that the presence of mountain lion prey, such as mule deer, can attract mountain lions.

If a resident comes into close contact with a mountain lion, Fish and Game advises people to do the following:

  • NEVER run away from a mountain lion. The lion’s instinct is to chase and ultimately catch what they perceive as a potential prey.
  • NEVER turn your back on a lion. Always face them while making yourself look as large as you can. Yell loudly, but don’t scream. A high pitched scream may mimic the sound of a wounded animal.
  • SLOWLY back away while maintaining eye contact with the lion.
  • Safety equipment you may choose to carry could include bear spray, a noise device, like an airhorn, and if you walk in the dark, a very bright flashlight.
  • If you are attacked, fight back!

They also advise homeowners to do the following to make a mountain lion appearance less likely near their home:

  • When leaving your house, be aware of your surroundings. Look and listen for signs of wildlife near your house.
  • Do not feed wildlife! Unnaturally feeding deer will bring in predators to the feed site.
  • Strongly encourage your neighbors to not feed deer. To effectively keep predators out of neighborhoods everyone must do their part.
  • Do not leave your household garbage outside and unsecured. As with pet food, the garbage will not typically attract a mountain lion, but it might attract other wildlife that would be considered prey by a lion.
  • Ensure that a lion cannot get under your patio or deck. These spaces can be a perfect location for a daybed.
  • Place covers over window wells which can also be a place for a lion to use as a day-bed.
  • Install motion sensor lights which may discourage wildlife from staying in your yard. Lights can be directed to minimize impact on your neighbors.

Residents are encouraged to report mountain lion sightings Fish and Game at (208) 324-4359 or to the Twin Falls County Sheriff at (208-736-4040.

