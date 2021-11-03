St. Luke’s reminds people to change smoke alarm batteries

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As you might be aware, this Sunday, we turn the clocks back 1 hour to mark the end of daylight savings time.

With that in mind, St. Luke’s Injury Prevention is reminding everyone to change their batteries in their smoke alarms.

There should be a smoke alarm in every bedroom, and the batteries should be tested every month to ensure they are still working.

The batteries should be changed twice a year.

An easy way to remember when to change the batteries is to do it when you change the clocks, which is this Sunday.

“Fire safety education and smoke detectors are more of a preventative measure,” said Katie Barnhill, St. Luke’s Children’s Injury Prevention Coordinator. “Having your escape plan and just making sure. We always think it will never happen to us, but just in case, if it ever did, having that plan in place is going to be crucial.”

If you are struggling to afford a smoke alarm, there are resources available to the community. Local fire departments can help and the Red Cross can as well.

