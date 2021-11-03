Twin Falls elects two new council members

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls will have two new council members at the beginning of the new year, both of whom won their races quite easily.

41-year old-Twin Falls Canal Company engineer Jason Brown won the seat one race with 40% of the vote and more than 1400 votes. As an engineer, Brown says he feels he can be an asset to the city when it comes to planning for growth.

Over the past year, the city has seen a huge spike in people moving into the area as well as applications for building permits. He says one of the reasons he ran is because there is a lot of divisiveness on the local level, and as a father of two he wants to be part of the solution in creating a stronger community.

“Showing them that if you want to change, or if you want to be a part of the future, you really have to be involved,” he said. “So that was really my step into political service.”

In a much closer race, Spencer Cutler won seat five with 35% of the vote and more than 1300 votes. Cutler is a 42-year-old facilities director at the College of Southern Idaho.

He says he also wants to be part of the solution in helping the city plan for the future and bringing citizens together. This is his first time serving in politics and he is a little nervous, but still excited about being elected to office.

“A lot of them have been on there for a number of terms and I think people are excited to have a fresh voice on there,” said Cutler.

Twin Falls will also soon have a new mayor as the current mayor, Suzanne Hawkins, decided not to run for re-reelection. The mayor is elected by the city council.

Councilman Chris Reid will also be serving another term, as he ran unopposed.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.