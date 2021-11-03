Twin Falls Police warn of increase in car break-ins

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An increase in car break-ins is hitting the Twin Falls area. Twin Falls Police say in October of 2020, they had nine reported car break-ins compared to October of 2021 when they had 50.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase, our officers have actually been, they are aware of it, they are increasing their patrols, those criminal behaviors in the evening,” said Officer J.P. O’Donnell, with the Twin Falls Police Department.

O’Donnell says break-ins typically happen in the overnight hours, and in almost all cases, the car has been left unlocked.

“Something that is a little concerning to us is we have many times where valuable items are left in those vehicles, purses, laptops, and even firearms,” said O’Donnell. “So we would like to remind the community please secure your cars, lock your vehicles, remove those valuables from your vehicles, especially firearms.”

Thomas Myers says it happened to him at his home on Tyler Street around 4:30 a.m.

“I went off to work one day, and I came back, my dad was fixing the light over there and he said the truck got broken into,” said Myers. “So we went and looked through the cameras, and he’s like yeah I went in to get in my truck to go to work this morning, and there were papers all over the place, the whole truck was looked through and they stole a knife. Then they closed the door and walked away.”

He says his home’s cameras show two men wearing a white hoodie, a mask, and white shoes. A few of his neighbors have reported similar things happening to them. He admits the doors were unlocked, but he always locks them now.

“Honestly, just make sure you lock your doors,” said Myers. “If it happens to you just make sure your neighbors know, just stay on top of it. Before I go in every night I triple-check to make sure my cars are locked cause they are just going through and pulling handles.”

Police say to report any crime that occurs, as well as any evidence you may have, including doorbell camera videos.

“Even if it’s in the middle of the morning, you have somebody walk across your front yard, you think it’s a nothing deal, I would ask that you call us. We can compare it with what we are seeing.” said O’Donnell.

