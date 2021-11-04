Advertisement

Coats for Kids to be hosted by the Jerome Fire Department

Jerome Fire Dept.
Jerome Fire Dept.(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This Saturday, the fifth annual coats for kids will be hosted by the Jerome Fire Department with plans to donate up to 1,000 coats to kids from around the Magic Valley.

Beginning at 10 a.m., Station 2 on Yakima Avenue in Jerome will open its doors to the community. Anyone needing a coat can walk up or drive through to receive their coat.

For the department, any event that helps them show support for their community, especially the youth, is a valuable opportunity.

“Kids are a passion at the fire department. We love when the kids stop by for the station tours, we love going to the schools for the public education stuff,” said David LaCelle Lieutenant with the Jerome Fire Department. “Anytime we can give back to the community, especially the kids, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

Due to some COVID-19 safety measures, this year kids will not be able to try on coats, but just come with a size in mind and Lacelle and his team will make sure your little ones are warm this winter.

The event will run until 3 p.m.

