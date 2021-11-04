Advertisement

Idaho achieves AAA credit rating

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The state of Idaho has had its credit rating updated to AAA, the highest a state can receive. Fitch ratings announced Thursday it has upgraded the Gem State, a move the state of Idaho says will save taxpayer dollars on financing road construction and other projects.

Little commented on the upgrading, saying “This achievement may not grab headlines the way politically charged issues can, but let me tell you – this will have an impact on your wallets. This is what good government is all about. I appreciate my partners in the Legislature for sharing my passion for maintaining a lean state budget and stable rainy-day funds. Our partners in the private sector, too, have done a tremendous job propelling Idaho’s economy forward.”

The Fitch report mentioned Idaho as having very strong budget control and a willingness to sharply cut spending when needed.

The Fitch report also stated: “In addition to tax relief, the governor’s... plan directed state surplus moneys to fund one-time investments in education and transportation, water, broadband and other infrastructure needs... Idaho’s long-term liability burden is low, and is expected to remain low even with expected additional debt issuance under a new transportation bond program.”

Idaho has now become one of 10 states that have carried a AAA rating at any given time.

