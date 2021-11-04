Idaho National Guard to held send-off for deployed units

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Army National Guard will be holding a send-off event on Nov. 5 at Gowen Field for members of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team being deployed to Southwest Asia.

The event will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Gowen Field for the more than 250 personnel being deployed as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

“The Soldiers of the 116th are trained and ready to go,” said 116th Combat Brigade Combat Team Commander Lt. Col. Eric Orcutt. “I could not be more proud of these men and women and the efforts they’ve put forth in training and preparing for this mission. They are eager and they are focused and as always, they will achieve the highest level of success.”

The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team previously deployed in support of the Global War on Terror in 2004 and 2010 to Iraq. Idaho National Guard personnel have been supporting the state of Idaho throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Idaho wildfires this past summer. Additionally, more than 400 Idaho Air National Guardsmen deployed to Southwest Asia in the summer of 2020.

