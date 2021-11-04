Advertisement

Idaho National Guard to held send-off for deployed units

Idaho Army National Guard begins loading equipment for a 29-day training at Fort Irwin,...
Idaho Army National Guard begins loading equipment for a 29-day training at Fort Irwin, California. (KMVT image)(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOWEN FIELD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Army National Guard will be holding a send-off event on Nov. 5 at Gowen Field for members of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team being deployed to Southwest Asia.

The event will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Gowen Field for the more than 250 personnel being deployed as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

“The Soldiers of the 116th are trained and ready to go,” said 116th Combat Brigade Combat Team Commander Lt. Col. Eric Orcutt. “I could not be more proud of these men and women and the efforts they’ve put forth in training and preparing for this mission. They are eager and they are focused and as always, they will achieve the highest level of success.”

The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team previously deployed in support of the Global War on Terror in 2004 and 2010 to Iraq. Idaho National Guard personnel have been supporting the state of Idaho throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as well as Idaho wildfires this past summer. Additionally, more than 400 Idaho Air National Guardsmen deployed to Southwest Asia in the summer of 2020.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
Police Lights
Jerome High School releases students after social media threats
KMVT has compiled a list of elections taking place on Nov. 2 across South Central Idaho
View November 2 ballot items, election results

Latest News

Serious crash just south of Twin Falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Law enforcement is investigating serious accident on highway 93
Another rural, conservative county in Oregon has expressed interest in becoming part of Idaho.
Another Oregon county looks to join Idaho
Jason Brown wins seat one race with 40% of the vote. Spencer Cutler wins seat five with 35%.
Twin Falls two newly elected council members win races easily
Jerome Fire Dept.
Coats for Kids to be hosted by the Jerome Fire Department