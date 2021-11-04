Advertisement

Idaho records rabies death for the first time since 1978

The state of Idaho recorded its first rabies death since 1978. Officials say the illness came from a bat.(WCJB)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:04 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The State of Idaho is reporting its first rabies death in over 30 years. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and Central District Health confirmed the news in a release Thursday.

“This tragic case highlights how important it is that Idahoans are aware of the risk of rabies exposure,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Christine Hahn. “Although deaths are rare, it is critical that people exposed to a bat receive appropriate treatment to prevent the onset of rabies as soon as possible.”

The DHW says the case came from a man who came into contact with a bat in August, though he did not believe he had been bitten or scratched. He fell ill in October and was hospitalized where he later died.

They warn people to be wary of any bat encounter. “Every year we have several people and pets exposed to rabies in our district, generally spring through fall,” said Central District Health Communicable Disease Control Program Manager Lindsay Haskell. “We want our residents and visitors to Idaho to be informed of the risk of rabies, to take appropriate steps to limit risk, and to take action when necessary.”

They advise that if you do have contact with a bat, to not release it and instead capture it for rabies testing.

