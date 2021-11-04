Idaho State Police hold career fair

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Like many entities across the country, the Idaho State Police is dealing with a labor shortage right now. Hoping to fill the empty positions, they will be holding a career fair.

According to ISP, the main positions they are looking to fill are for dispatchers for their regional office in Meridian, which is the office in charge of dispatching for all of Southern Idaho.

“Just like any other, we are experiencing some loss of power, loss of people,” said “We’re looking for people who are team players, we’re looking for people that are creative, motivated, they have that sense of duty to serve their communities and they’re looking to join a family environment.”

The career fair will be on Nov. 8 beginning at 8:30 a.m. mountain time. To for the event, email howard.slack@isp.idaho.giv or call (208)-884-7015. Click here for more information on job responsibilities.

