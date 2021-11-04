Advertisement

Idaho will sue Biden admin over OSHA vaccine mandate Friday

FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question...
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2019 photo, Idaho Gov.-elect Brad Little answers a reporter's question at the State Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday, April 9, 2020, that nearly 78,000 people have filed claims since mid-March. Little issued an emergency declaration on March 13 because of the virus and a statewide stay-at-home order on March 25. (AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger, File)(Otto Kitsinger | AP)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little announced Thursday the state of Idaho will sue the Biden administration over its OSHA vaccine mandate. OSHA released a rule requiring employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or testing and masking for its employees.

Little had threatened legal action when the requirements were first issued back in September. Now, he plans to join a multi-state lawsuit on Friday to prevent the Biden administration from implementing the requirement.

In a press release, Little said in part “Not surprisingly, President Biden is plowing forward with his OSHA rule to punish America’s businesses – yet another unprecedented federal overreach into the private sector. I have been actively working with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and my legal team, and we will join a multistate lawsuit Friday to stop this latest attempt to force the private sector to police President Biden’s vaccine mandates.”

