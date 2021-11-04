Idaho will sue Biden admin over OSHA vaccine mandate Friday

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little announced Thursday the state of Idaho will sue the Biden administration over its OSHA vaccine mandate. OSHA released a rule requiring employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or testing and masking for its employees.

Little had threatened legal action when the requirements were first issued back in September. Now, he plans to join a multi-state lawsuit on Friday to prevent the Biden administration from implementing the requirement.

In a press release, Little said in part “Not surprisingly, President Biden is plowing forward with his OSHA rule to punish America’s businesses – yet another unprecedented federal overreach into the private sector. I have been actively working with Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and my legal team, and we will join a multistate lawsuit Friday to stop this latest attempt to force the private sector to police President Biden’s vaccine mandates.”

