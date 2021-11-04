McGeachin meets with former President Trump in Florida

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said Thursday she met earlier this week with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

McGeachin in a statement said she spoke with Trump on Tuesday about Idaho-related matters and on continuing his America First agenda that involves nationalist tendencies and Trump’s belief that the United States should stay out of world conflicts.

“It is such an honor to meet personally with President Trump,” McGeachin said.

McGeachin is challenging first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little, as are a handful of other candidates that include Ammon Bundy, the founder of a far-right anti-government group that has seen rapid growth.

In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor run on separate tickets.

Trump hasn’t endorsed anyone in the race in the deep-red state that he won with nearly 64% of the vote in the presidential election.

