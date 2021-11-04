Advertisement

McGeachin meets with former President Trump in Florida

McGeachin in a statement said she spoke with Trump on Tuesday about Idaho-related matters and...
McGeachin in a statement said she spoke with Trump on Tuesday about Idaho-related matters and on continuing his America First agenda
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin said Thursday she met earlier this week with former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

McGeachin in a statement said she spoke with Trump on Tuesday about Idaho-related matters and on continuing his America First agenda that involves nationalist tendencies and Trump’s belief that the United States should stay out of world conflicts.

“It is such an honor to meet personally with President Trump,” McGeachin said.

McGeachin is challenging first-term Republican Gov. Brad Little, as are a handful of other candidates that include Ammon Bundy, the founder of a far-right anti-government group that has seen rapid growth.

In Idaho, the governor and lieutenant governor run on separate tickets.

Trump hasn’t endorsed anyone in the race in the deep-red state that he won with nearly 64% of the vote in the presidential election.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
Police Lights
Jerome High School releases students after social media threats
Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.

Latest News

Dr. Kenny Bramwell says he is hopeful the authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in children 5-11...
St. Luke’s doctor celebrates vaccine authorization for kids 5-11
On Nov.13, community members are asked to leave a grocery bag of canned food out on their front...
“Scouting for Food’ coming up on November 13.
The Idaho State Police will be hosting a career fair in Meridian
Idaho State Police hold career fair
St. Luke’s reminds people to change smoke alarm batteries.
St. Luke’s reminds people to change smoke alarm batteries
Twin Falls Police warn of increase in car break-ins.
Twin Falls Police warn of increase in car break-ins