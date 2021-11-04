Advertisement

Mountain lion sightings lead to concern from residents

Mountain Lion sightings have been reported in areas of the Magic Valley, leaving some residents concerned.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:59 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly resident Caddence Marsh is just one of quite a few eyewitnesses to a mountain lion in the town. And while some residents are concerned, Idaho Fish and Game officials say this is not uncommon.

“The way I look at the whole thing is, we’re kind of moving in on their territory, so we got to be as out there as possible,” Marsh said. “You know just, keep an eye out.”

Terry Thompson with Idaho Fish and Game says it is not unusual for mountain lions to be in the area. And while the sightings aren’t uncommon, Thompson says there is an unusual aspect to this particular instance- the fact that this lion switched its prey base from deer to livestock within a Kimberly neighborhood.

“In times like this, if you’ve got goats, if you’ve got llamas, and you have a shed you can bring them into, a little barn, lock them up at night,” Thompson said.

And Kimberly isn’t alone in its sightings. Areas of Blaine County have had numerous bad interactions between humans and wildlife. Blaine County commissioners say the best thing to do to reduce this is to cut off human sources of food.

“Putting your trash out say the morning of collections is very helpful, it’s very important not to feed the wildlife too,” said Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary. “I think some people think it’s nice to feed the wildlife, it kind of helps them out, but really overall it’s really not beneficial.”

Thompson says there isn’t a need to panic as mountain lion attacks are not the norm. However, if residents are concerned, they are urged to give a call to Fish and Game at (208)-324-4359. For more tips on how to prevent negative wildlife interactions, click here.

