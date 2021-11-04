Advertisement

Newly elected N. Idaho mayor to stay on as state senator

The Idaho Senate debates a bill on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho....
The Idaho Senate debates a bill on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. One of its members, Dan Johnson, says he can do both jobs as Mayor of Lewiston and the legislature by using substitutes. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — A northern Idaho state senator who won the election to become mayor of Lewiston says he’ll do both jobs this year with help from his friends.

Republican Sen. Dan Johnson told The Lewiston Tribune in a story on Thursday that he’ll use substitutes to fill in for him at the Legislature while fulfilling his role as mayor.

“Every legislator designates three substitutes, so it’s very common for legislators to have assistants sit in for them,” Johnson said. “Every legislator does it, so I plan to use that to help me transition.”

Johnson is in his sixth term in the Senate and said he won’t seek reelection. He won Tuesday’s election for mayor with 52% of the vote.

Johnson’s salary as mayor is $80,000. He gets paid $20,000 as a senator. The part-time Legislature typically meets for about three months starting in January.

Lewiston voters also on Tuesday changed the structure of its city government, going from a city council-city manager form of government to a strong-mayor structure that the city hasn’t had in decades.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
Police Lights
Jerome High School releases students after social media threats
KMVT has compiled a list of elections taking place on Nov. 2 across South Central Idaho
View November 2 ballot items, election results

Latest News

Idaho Army National Guard begins loading equipment for a 29-day training at Fort Irwin,...
Idaho National Guard to hold send-off for deployed units
Serious crash just south of Twin Falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Law enforcement is investigating serious accident on highway 93
Another rural, conservative county in Oregon has expressed interest in becoming part of Idaho.
Another Oregon county looks to join Idaho
Jason Brown wins seat one race with 40% of the vote. Spencer Cutler wins seat five with 35%.
Twin Falls two newly elected council members win races easily