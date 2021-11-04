No. 23 CSI Women’s Basketball boasts height, veteran experience

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 23rd-ranked College of Southern Idaho Women‘s Basketball team is gearing up for the regular season that begins in two days.

This year’s team will be taller than usual, featuring multiple players over 6’, including one who is 6′5″.

While coach Randy Rogers attributes the height being a positive this year, he’s hoping his players can improve their turnover ratio.

One of the redshirt sophomores coming back is Jalen Callender. The Caldwell native actually practiced for the first time in more than year Wednesday, after missing all of her sophomore season.

Here’s Rogers now on some of the other talent.

“Ashlee Strawbridge will move out to the three there for us, Jasmyne Boles can run some three for us, it’s a great problem to have, everybody is competing everyday,” Rogers said. “There’s not a big level of drop from the best player to the worst player. It’s an interesting team, it’s going to be a tough coaching decision, you got to bring it everyday or you’re not going to play.”

The Golden Eagles host 10th ranked Casper on Saturday, a team that beat the Golden Eagles twice during preseason scrimmages.

Jasymne Boles says it will take a whole team effort to bring them down.

“We definitely have to work as a team, they’re a very, very quick team, getting in shape, we have to work on becoming faster, that would help us win this game,” Boles explained.

The women battle Central Wyoming on Friday, followed by Casper on Saturday. Both games begin at 5:30.

