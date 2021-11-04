Advertisement

Risch and Crapo say they plan to join effort to block payments to “illegal immigrants”

The reported plan would provide up to $450,000 per person in settlements
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:05 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON DC, Virginia (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo are joining other Republican colleagues who are attempting to block the Biden administration’s plan to pay what they call illegal immigrants.

The reported plan would provide up to $450,000 per person in settlements. The plan has already been met with backlash from GOP leaders who introduced a bill to block the proposed plan. Biden denies having the idea.

“The Biden Administration continues to refuse to call the situation at the border what it is--a staggering and unprecedented crisis,” said Senator Crapo“The latest proposal by this Administration to reward illegal behavior on the backs of hardworking Americans struggling from rising inflation, supply chain shortages and increased costs is shortsighted and unacceptable.  We should not be incentivizing further illegal immigration by rewarding illegal entry,” he continued.

“The Biden administration’s handling at our southern border has been nothing short of disastrous,” added Senator Risch. “Rewarding illegal immigrants with hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars will only incentivize more illegal immigration and increase the flow of illegal drugs across the border and into states like Idaho. We cannot allow this administration to pay people to break our laws.”

