“Scouting for Food’ coming up on November 13.

On Nov.13, community members are asked to leave a grocery bag of canned food out on their front porch for the boy scouts to come pick up(wabi)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Boy Scouts scouting for food event is coming up and they are looking for your help.

On Nov.13, community members are asked to leave a grocery bag of canned food out on their front porch for the boy scouts to come pick up, sort through, and donate to local food pantries such as the Salvation Army, The Mustard Seed, and South-Central Community Action.

This year though, they are inviting anybody in the community to come and be a part of the pick-up process because they don’t have as many Boy Scouts as they did in years past.

“Last year, we did close to 35,000 pounds in the Snake River District, which is basically the Burley, Twin Falls, Wood River areas,” said Jeremy Brown, the district executive for the Mountain West Council of the Snake River District. “This year, I’m hoping to have if not 35 but hopefully a little higher, but we’ll see how giving the community is.”

They do remind people to check the expiration date of the food before they donate it.

The food will be donated to the Blaine County Hunger Coalition, The Mustard Seed Ministries, SCCAP, Salvation Army, Valley House, Martha and Mary’s Pantry, Hagerman Valley Sr. and Community Center, Wendell Food Pantry, Helping Hearts and Hands, East End Providers, Idaho Food Bank, West End Men’s Association Food Pantry, and the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church.

If you would like to volunteer, visit this link.

