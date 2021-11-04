Advertisement

St. Luke’s doctor celebrates vaccine authorization for kids 5-11

Dr. Kenny Bramwell says he is hopeful the authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in children 5-11 will help alleviate the burden on hospitals
Dr. Kenny Bramwell says he is hopeful the authorization for the Pfizer vaccine in children 5-11 will help alleviate the burden on hospitals(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for everybody over the age of five, and doctor Kenny Bramwell at St. Luke’s Health System says this is very exciting for the country.

He reminds people that all of the great victories in public health have come from the assistance of vaccines.

Natural immunity is great, but natural immunity alone has never won any of the diseases that have existed in our world.

Children ages 5 to 11 will get one-third of the dose that an adult does, and they have to get the doses three weeks apart as opposed to two. St. Luke’s Health System will be accepting appointments for the vaccine Friday evening but at the moment, they will only be available in Boise, Mountain Home, and Mccall.

“We are hoping that there will be additional vaccine made available through the South-Central District Health so we can also include our families in the Twin Falls areas,” said Dr. Kenny Bramwell, St. Luke’s Children’s Medical Director.

He says he is excited for this step in the country’s fight against COVID-19 and is hopeful it will ease the hospital’s burden.

