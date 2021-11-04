Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office holding active shooter training

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In response to the Boise Townesquare Mall shooting, the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is holding active shooter training.

The A.L.I.C.E program teaches people what to do in the case of an active shooter.

A.L.I.C.E. stands for alert, lockdown, inform, counter, and evacuate.

The Sheriff’s Office hopes this training will be beneficial for the community and help ease people’s minds after the traumatic events of last week.

“As they attend that and they become more informed of what they should do so they are prepared for it, instead of never having thought through a situation like this and they are left in a state of panic and not sure what to do,” said Sergeant Ken Mencl with the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

The training on Tuesday night is all booked up, but they want to hold it again. If you are interested contact the Sheriff’s Office.

They can also visit places of work and cater the training to their specific workplace. Their training is free.

