Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.

According to Twin Falls County coroner Gene Turley, The victim of the fatal accident on Highway 93 has been identified as Thomas B. Withers. Next of Kin have been notified.

-Original Story-

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Law enforcement is investigating a serious crash just south of Twin Falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North. A reporter at the scene said traffic is backed up for at least a mile from what he could see, possibly more, causing some motorist to turn back around.

A section of the southbound lane is being closed off at this time so crews can clear the scene.

One bystander who talked to KMVT said he heard one person was seriously injured in the accident and flown to the hospital. However, that has not been confirmed by law enforcement at this time.

We’ll have more information for you as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.