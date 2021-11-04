Advertisement

Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home

By Collin Maxwell, Alex Onken, Christian Piekos and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A woman came upon the grim discovery of three bodies inside a home in the early hours of Thursday.

Dispatchers first got the call just before 2 a.m., KSLA reported.

Police said a mother of one of the residents checked the back door to the building. That’s when, police say, she discovered the bodies of two males and a female, all shot to death.

One of the victims was a 12-year-old boy.

Barry Rigsby
Barry Rigsby(SPD)

Police identified Barry Rigsby, 36, as a suspect in connection to the triple homicide. He faces three charges of second-degree murder.

A manhunt is underway at this time, and law enforcement officers are asking for Rigsby to turn himself in immediately.

Shreveport Police detectives on the scene believe the incident is domestic in nature. The nature of the deaths is currently unknown.

“Right now, we developed a suspect (profile) that we put out a BOLO on,” said Cpt. Jerry Oglee. “Driving a possibly burgundy 2016 Dodge Journey, and that’s who we’re looking for.”

The officer added that the suspect has a violent criminal history and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police are not sure if the suspect is still in the area or is traveling south.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
Police Lights
Jerome High School releases students after social media threats
KMVT has compiled a list of elections taking place on Nov. 2 across South Central Idaho
View November 2 ballot items, election results

Latest News

Idaho Army National Guard begins loading equipment for a 29-day training at Fort Irwin,...
Idaho National Guard to held send-off for deployed units
A new PSA from the FAA warns airline passengers of the consequences for unruly behavior aboard...
PSA warns unruly airline passengers about consequences
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Rittenhouse trial: Someone else fired into the air first
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House ready for debate, votes after bolstering Biden’s bill
Igor Danchenko is the third person to face charges in special counsel John Durham’s probe into...
Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier is arrested