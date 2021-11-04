‘Yellowstone’ superfan turns heads with pickup inspired by TV show

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Many have spotted a black Dodge truck in a central Texas community that looks nearly identical to one featured on the Paramount Network hit show “Yellowstone.”

Jeremy Hayhurst of Belton can be seen cruising the streets with a Dodge Ram 3500 Laramie short bed that was designed specifically to look like what’s used on the cable hit.

“I saw that Dodge dually, and I joked, ‘That’s my dream truck,’” Hayhurst said in an interview with KWTX. “Every time I saw it, I’d say, ‘That’s my truck!’”

Hayhurst has been a big fan of the show since its first season.

“I used to be more of a sitcom type person, but then someone told me about Yellowstone, and I watched it, and it took me a couple of episodes to get into it and then I was hooked,” Hayhurst said.

Getting the pickup wasn’t an easy task for Hayhurst. He began scouring the internet for the same truck with no luck, until one day in February when he found what he was looking for, but there were two problems.

The truck was in Houston, and his region of Texas had just been hit with a historic ice storm. That didn’t stop the Belton man from making the trip.

“I asked if the truck was still available, as it was only on the market for a day, and I said, ‘Please don’t sell it. I’m on my way,’” Hayhurst said.

The black Dodge truck seen across the area which looks identical and is even branded with the same ranch logo decal (KWTX)

The truck was a 2018 model but looked almost identical to the 2013 model on Yellowstone.

“About the only difference is mine has wider side mirrors than the one on the show,” he said.

After purchasing the truck, there were a couple of additions Hayhurst made to make it almost an exact replica of the one seen on television.

He bought new tires as the others were a little worn out. He also added a front grill and a large headache rack in the back.

Two months ago, the finishing touch was a “Yellowstone Dutton Ranch” decal, which was custom made.

As soon as the sticker went on, the truck began turning a lot of fans’ heads.

“They ask if I’m filming or part of the show, and I just tell them I’m a fan,” Hayhurst said.

Hayhurst estimates his truck has been in thousands of pictures in just a few months. Some fans tap on his window in parking lots to ask for a snapshot. Other fans have even come to the front door of his home after seeing the truck parked in the driveway.

“At night when I’m in it, I can see the flash of the camera going down the road,” he laughed.

Hayhurst said having his dream truck is even more special thanks to the joy it brings others, but if you want a picture, don’t plan on getting it Sunday night. That’s when the season four premiere airs.

