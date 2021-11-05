Adams, Samuel W.

CONNOR CREEK—Samuel W. Adams, a 52- year-old resident of Connor Creek, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.

Samuel was born on July 22, 1969, in Burley, Idaho, to Daniel Wesley and Fern Lavina (Hitt) Adams. He attended Raft River Elementary School and graduated from Raft River High School in 1987. He subsequently attended the College of Southern Idaho where he completed his education. Sam married the love of his life, Lori Judd, on April 6,1990. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah Temple on June 10, 1994. They shared 31 years together and were blessed with three children and four beautiful grandchildren.

Samuel grew up in Sublett and loved being on the family ranch working cattle and hunting with his dad. He worked at Interstate Feeders in Malta prior to his employment with the Cassia County Road and Bridge Department where he had worked for the last 25 years as a road supervisor. Through his employment, he made never-ending friends with employees from other highway and road districts too numerous to mention. He was a hard worker and a great provider for his family.

Samuel loved horses and spending time with his family in the roping arena. He was very proud of his children and always supported them in all that they wanted or needed. Samuel never missed any of his kids’ games or rodeos.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a faithful servant and served in many callings, most recently as the Elders Quorum president; he truly loved this calling. He was a devoted husband and always put his family first.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dennis; a brother-in-law, Herbert Lemrick; one nephew, Nathan Lemrick; and his father-in-law, Roy Judd.

He is survived by his wife, Lori Adams of Connor Creek; his children, Dustin (Jennifer) Adams of Elba, Mandy (Jordan) Darrington of Preston, and Kendall (Cache) Davis of Rupert; four grandchildren, Gordon Dale Darrington, Charlotte Fern Adams, Caroline Rae Adams, and Andy Cooper Darrington; two sisters, Linda Lemrick of Wilder, and Geraldine (Craig) Bingham of Paradise, Utah; brother, Merle W. Adams; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles who dearly loved him.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Elba Ward, with Bishop Brodee Boden officiating. Burial will follow at Sublett Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, prior to the funeral service, at the church.