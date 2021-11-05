Beware of scam websites imitating Idaho banks, officials say

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Finance is warning people to be cautious online after two phony websites pretended to be Idaho banks.

The sites reportedly were created to look like real banks, and they went under the names Bay Trust Bank and Rigid Trust Bank. The websites falsely claimed they had institutions in Boise and Chubbuck.

While the IDOF has taken action to have the sites removed, they say perpetrators will often make new sites under new names to keep the scams going.

“As these scams are growing increasingly sophisticated, it is more important than ever to do your homework,” said Patricia Perkins, director of the IDOF. She recommends being skeptical and researching websites first. “Simply googling the address a company lists on their website can be telling, if the address is an empty lot, a PO Box, or a private residence, these are definite red flags.”

IDOF also recommends bookmarking legitimate websites so that users aren’t fooled by fake sites that spoof names. It’s also a good idea to call websites and ask them detailed questions.

“Above all, avoid providing any personal or financial information without first completely verifying the legitimacy of the entity,” IDOF says.

For a full list of legitimate banks and credit unions in Idaho, see here.

