The changes in the licensing and registration process

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Purchasing a new car can be both exciting and for many a hectic experience. However, you may not realize what’s next before driving off the lot with that pink piece of paper in the back window.

“Temporary piece of paper to put on your back window, that is good for three days, the dealers a lot of times put it for 30, but really it’s only supposed to be three days, and that gives you time to come in and register your car,” said the County Assessor Brad Wills.

For years residents have been able to get new license plates at the DMV, but that’s not the case anymore. Now, you’ll end up with another temporary registration.

“It was too expensive and really hard to keep the DMV stocked in 44 different counties and 58 different locations, and there were a lot of different plates that we had to have, so we decided it made sense to centralize it back to Boise,” said Wills.

It can take up to 6 weeks to get your plates in the mail because the plates are made by inmates at a prison in Boise. Wills says, they can get backlogged with the amount they have to go through. This process also presents an interesting challenge for police.

“It’s difficult for the officer to see whether its dark or shadowing from a headrest in the back seat of the vehicle, window tint, that makes it difficult to see those to verify that they are valid,” said Sgt. Dave Weigt, with the Twin Falls Police Department.

Weigt says, it is the law to have a front and back license plate mounted to the front and back of your car, and when they don’t see that they could pull you over. That’s even if you have that slip of paper hanging on your back windshield.

“Myself, personally and a lot of other officers, have made it a practice to find some other potential violation, so that they don’t make that stop just on the registration alone, because then like you said earlier if somebody was drinking and driving, we could lose that stop later if we didn’t have any other reason besides the valid registration,” said Sgt. Weigt.

