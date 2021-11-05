Advertisement

Crapo and Risch want White House meeting on judicial vacancy

<p>Idaho senators Jim Risch (left) and Mike Crapo (right). (CBS2 file){/p}
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch this week sent a letter to the White House requesting a meeting about Idaho’s federal district judge vacancy, saying it cannot be filled without a mutual agreement between them and the administration.

But the Idaho Press reports the “blue slip” procedure they referenced — a system that gave home-state senators a veto over federal judicial nominees — was thrown out during the Trump Administration, when federal judges were appointed over objections from Democratic senators.

Idaho’s top Democratic elected officials submitted an all-female list of four nominees to the White House in March, but there’s been no further word on the nomination since.

