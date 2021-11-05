CSI’s Raimey commits to DePaul University

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KT Raimey, one of the top guards in junior college basketball, decided to continue his career at DePaul University, out of the Big East Conference.

The College of Southern Idaho sophomore narrowed down his decision to DePaul and West Virginia and left us all in suspense before he unzipped his jacket.

Raimey wanted to sign during the early signing period, so he didn’t have to worry during the season.

Raimey is coming off a reserve role where he earned Scenic West Athletic Conference honorable mention honors, averaging 11.3 points per game, third on the team. He really escalated his game in the postseason last April, when CSI won the Region 18 Championship and made the national tournament.

But he admits his attitude got the best of him. In the first round of the national tournament, he was tossed from the game for expletive language that also cost him playing in Thursday’s season opener against Colorado Northwestern.

“I ain’t even going to sugarcoat it, I got to shut down my mouth most of the time on the court, stop talking as much, I figured that deflates our team more than it helps out, so maturity basically,” Raimey explained.

Raimey hopes to continue finding success for the Golden Eagles as they host Central Wyoming Friday night, followed by Lee College on Saturday.

