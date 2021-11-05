Advertisement

CSI’s Raimey commits to DePaul University

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KT Raimey, one of the top guards in junior college basketball, decided to continue his career at DePaul University, out of the Big East Conference.

The College of Southern Idaho sophomore narrowed down his decision to DePaul and West Virginia and left us all in suspense before he unzipped his jacket.

Raimey wanted to sign during the early signing period, so he didn’t have to worry during the season.

Raimey is coming off a reserve role where he earned Scenic West Athletic Conference honorable mention honors, averaging 11.3 points per game, third on the team. He really escalated his game in the postseason last April, when CSI won the Region 18 Championship and made the national tournament.

But he admits his attitude got the best of him. In the first round of the national tournament, he was tossed from the game for expletive language that also cost him playing in Thursday’s season opener against Colorado Northwestern.

“I ain’t even going to sugarcoat it, I got to shut down my mouth most of the time on the court, stop talking as much, I figured that deflates our team more than it helps out, so maturity basically,” Raimey explained.

Raimey hopes to continue finding success for the Golden Eagles as they host Central Wyoming Friday night, followed by Lee College on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School was closed due to threat of shooting.
Schools in Idaho and nationwide close after threats
Serious crash just south of twin falls, at the intersection of Highway 93 and East 3700 North.
Update: The victim of a fatal car accident on Highway 93 has been identified.
Eden High Home
Idaho family plans to turn old high school into their home
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
New details about mall shooter being unveiled
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Details emerging about Boise mall gunman

Latest News

KT Raimey is coming off a reserve role where he earned Scenic West Athletic Conference...
Raimey commits to DePaul
The Golden Eagles held off the Spartans in the season opener Thursday night, 81-71.
No. 15 CSI holds off Colorado Northwestern
Chayce Polynice converts the three-point play. He had 12 points and 9 rebounds in the 81-71 win...
CSI holds off CNW
CSI logo
No. 23 CSI Women’s Basketball boasts height, veteran experience